Ontario is reporting just over 4,500 new COVID-19 cases.

Seventy-four per cent of the 4,505 cases reported Friday are in the hot spots around the GTHA and Ottawa.

Another 34 people have died with the death toll in Ontario now at 7,863.

The recovery rate remains steady at 88 per cent.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 8.8 per cent.

Over 56,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours and over 133,000 vaccines were given.

2,287 people are in hospitals in the province with a record high 818 in intensive care.