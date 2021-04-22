One new case of COVID-19 was reported in the District of Muskoka today placing the district at 66 active cases.

The new case, a female 17 years old or younger, was added in Bracebridge and one case was reassigned to a different health unit keeping the town at 23 active cases including one in hospital.

One case from Huntsville and one from Muskoka Lakes were both reassigned to Georgian Bay, placing Huntsville at 18 active cases, Muskoka lakes at eight and Georgian Bay at two.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health unit administered another 6,000 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours pushing our region’s total doses given to a little short of 170,000.