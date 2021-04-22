It appears a paid sick-leave program is on the way for workers in Ontario.

Premier Doug Ford says the province is working on a solution to help those forced into quarantine because Ottawa hasn’t expanded its own policy.

He didn’t say when details of the program will be announced.

Ford also commented on the province backtracking on the increased police powers and closure of playgrounds it announced last week.

He says his government moved too fast.

“These decisions, they left a lot of people very concerned, in fact they left a lot of people angry and upset, I know we got it wrong, I know we made a mistake and for that I’m sorry and I sincerely apologize.”

Ford is in self-isolation after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.