The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit recorded ten new COVID-19 cases and added six recoveries in the District of Muskoka on Wednesday.

Six cases were added in Bracebridge, two females and one male under 17 years old, one 18 to 34-year-old male, one 35 to 44-year-old female and one 45 to 64-year-old male.

In addition, two more people from Bracebridge recovered placing the town at 23 active cases including one in hospital.

Huntsville saw two new cases added, one 35 to 44-year-old female and one 45 to 64-year-old male, and two more residents recovered keeping the town at 19 active cases.

One case was removed from Lake of Bays’ case count and one recovery was added bringing the town down to seven active cases.

In Gravenhurst, two new cases and one recovery were reported and one resident was admitted to hospital with COVID-19.

No change was reported to the case counts in Muskoka Lakes and Georgian Bay on Wednesday.

The District of Muskoka now stands at 67 active cases of the virus, including two in hospital.

The health unit administered another 4,600 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours pushing the Simcoe Muskoka District to over 163,000 doses given to date.