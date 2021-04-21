The gravel parking adjacent to the Bracebridge Memorial Arena will be temporarily closed after residents voiced their concerns about cars performing stunts in it.

The asphalt parking lot on James Street will remain open.

With the arena currently closed and due to the current stay-at-home order, Bracebridge’s Chief By-Law Enforcement Officer Scott Stakiw says the parking lot is not required.

He did not provide a timeline for when the temporary ban will be lifted.