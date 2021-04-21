Last week, staff at the Beaver Creek Institution busted a shipment of contraband on the perimeter of the Gravenhurst institution.

Around 7:00 pm on Friday, April 16th, authorities said packages containing contraband and unauthorized items were seized on the perimeter of the multi-level security facility.

A large quantity of drugs and tobacco were seized, as well as cell phones and cell phone accessories at a total estimated institutional value of $78,207.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) has a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1-866-780-3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.