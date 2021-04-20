Screenshot of the Announcement made on Zoom Tuesday April 20th

Ontario’s Environment Minister Jeff Yurek unveiled on Tuesday over $4.25 million from the province to further protect the Muskoka River Watershed.

The funding will support projects that will help safeguard the region from environmental pressures like flooding while improving the health of the watershed.

“We are protecting the Muskoka River Watershed while supporting the local economy and its $400-million recreational and tourism industry,” said Yurek.

The province is funding 16 projects led by the District of Muskoka and the Town of Bracebridge, as part of the province’s initial $5 million commitment to the Muskoka Watershed Conservation and Management Initiative.

Approximately $750,000 will support other projects that are in development.

The government selected projects that support the development and implementation of the Muskoka Watershed Conservation and Management Initiative.

These projects were picked after careful review and consideration of the Muskoka Watershed Advisory Group’s recommendations.

The projects include developing an Integrated Watershed Management approach for the Watershed, mapping areas of shoreline erosion and fluctuating water levels throughout the entire Watershed and developing watershed-scale health indicators that reflect environmental, economic and social goals.