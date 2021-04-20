No change was reported to the District of Muskoka’s COVID-19 case count today keeping the district at 64 active cases.

Bracebridge remains at 19 active cases including one in hospital.

19 cases remain active in Huntsville, nine in Lake of Bays, seven in Muskoka Lakes, nine in Gravenhurst and one in Georgian Bay.

108 new cases and 42 recoveries were reported in Simcoe placing the county at 1,480 active cases including 46 in hospital.

The weekly percent positivity in Muskoka, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is now at 6.1 percent, up from 4 percent last week.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner also noted in today’s weekly update that for the first time ever, the District of Muskoka’s percent positivity is actually higher than Simcoe County’s.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit administered about 4,000 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, with over 23 percent of adults in the Simcoe Muskoka district now having received at least one shot.