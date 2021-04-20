As of last week, all outdoor recreation amenities in Huntsville are closed in accordance with the province’s Stay-at-home order.

That includes baseball diamonds, soccer fields, tennis and pickleball courts, skate parks, picnic sites and picnic tables as well as portions of parks that contain outdoor fitness equipment.

Town officials said additional guidance was provided on the permitted use of parks, playgrounds and off-leash dog parks since the original announcement.

Parks or recreational areas may now be open for the purposes of permitting persons to walk through or use portions of the park or recreational area.

Playgrounds, play structures, and equipment can be used by children if both the children and their parents can maintain a physical distance of at least two metres from others, other than members of the same household, a member of one other household who lives alone, or a caregiver for any member of either household.

Anf lastly, outdoor parks and recreational areas, off-leash dog parks and benches in parks or recreational areas can be used if persons using the amenity maintain a physical distance of at least two metres from any other person who is also using the facility, other than a person who is a member of the same household, a member of one other household who lives alone or a caregiver for any member of either household.