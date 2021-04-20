Ontario is reporting under 4,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in a week.

Seventy-eight per cent of the 3,469 cases added Tuesday are in the hot spots around the GTHA and Ottawa.

Twenty-two more people have died with the province’s death toll now at 7,757.

The recovery rate is steady at 88 per cent.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at ten per cent.

Over 40,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours and over 90,000 vaccine doses were given.

A record 2,360 people are in the hospital with an all-time high of 773 in intensive care.