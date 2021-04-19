The local health unit reported eight new cases of COVID-19 and two recoveries in the District of Muskoka over the weekend.

Four new cases were added in Bracebridge, two females one 17 or younger and one 35 to 44 years old and two males, one 17 and younger and one 45 to 64 years old.

Bracebridge now stands at 18 active cases including one currently being treated for the virus in the hospital.

One recovery and one case, a 45 to 64-year-old male, were reported in Huntsville keeping the town at 19 active cases.

One case was added in Lake of Bays, one recovery in Muskoka Lakes, four cases in Gravenhurst and two cases were removed from Georgian Bay’s case count.

The health unit reported 273 new cases of COVID-19 in Simcoe over the weekend, pushing the county to over 1,400 active cases including 47 currently in hospital with the virus.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit administered a little under 10,000 doses of vaccines to residents in the area over the weekend.

As of Monday, a little short of a quarter of the district’s adult population has received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.