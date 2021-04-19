There’s news that Ontario will see more delays in the delivery of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. That news from the premier’s office on the same day the province announced they would allow the vaccine to be given to adults 40 years and older and expand availability to pharmacies.

In a statement, the premier’s office says any delay in shipments from the federal government will be devastating to the efforts to battle the third wave of the pandemic, “While we seek to confirm this information, the Premier is redoubling his efforts to secure more vaccines by directly reaching out to our international allies for any available supply.”

Premier Doug Ford is reaching out to international allies to try and secure more vaccines directly, “ As part of that outreach, he (Premier Doug Ford) has already spoken with Canada’s ambassador to Denmark and the Consulate General of the United States, both of whom are advancing our request to purchase any additional supply of AstraZeneca to their respective administrations. Our officials have already reached out to Norway’s ambassador, and the Premier will be speaking to the EU ambassador to Canada as well as the High Commissioner of India later today to ask for any extra AstraZeneca vaccines.

The AstraZeneca vaccine had currently only been available for adults over 55 because of rare cases of people developing blood clots after receiving it.

The statement ended, “The Premier will continue exhausting every option available to secure more vaccines sooner so that we can put this pandemic behind us once and for all.”