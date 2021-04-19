Starting Tuesday, Ontarians 40 and above will be able to get AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine in pharmacies and primary care settings.

In a statement Sunday evening, a spokesperson for the Minister of Health confirmed the news to the Vista National Desk.

The statement says that “based on current supply, the province will begin offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to individuals aged 40 and over at pharmacy and primary care settings across the province effective Tuesday.”

On Monday, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams released a statement confirming the change.

Dr. Williams said by extending vaccination eligibility for the vaccine at pharmacies and primary care settings to individuals aged 40 and over, Ontario will be able to offer the protection of the vaccine to more Ontarians earlier than anticipated.