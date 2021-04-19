Ontario is reporting over 4,400 new COVID-19 cases.

The province added 4,447 cases Monday with seventy-three per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA and Ottawa.

Another nineteen people have died with the provincial death toll now at 7,735.

The recovery rate is at 88 per cent.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 10.5 per cent, the highest it’s been since the start of the pandemic.

Over 42,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours and over 66,000 vaccines were given.

The province reports 2,202 people are in hospital with a record high of 755 in intensive care.