The exterior of Huntsville's town hall is shown on June 5th, 2019. Photo by James Wood/MyMuskokaNow.com staff.

As of Saturday, April 17th, all outdoor recreation amenities in the Town of Huntsville have been closed.

Additional information on building department operations under these new enforcements will be communicated by the town as more information from the province becomes available.

Residents are reminded that the Stay-at-Home order currently in effect requires everyone to remain at home except for specified purposes, such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care services (including getting vaccinated), for outdoor exercise, or for work that cannot be done remotely.

Town services will continue to operate contact-free through phone or email and online at huntsville.ca