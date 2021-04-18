The Huntsville Public Library, the Town of Huntsville and partners are inviting the community to celebrate its annual Earth Week events virtually on starting Monday all through until Sunday.

This week-long community event is in recognition of Earth Day on Wednesday.

This year’s activities include a food box and cooking demonstration, snapping turtle information session, craft and a gardening workshop.

Learn and register for these Earth Week activities at huntsvillelibrary.ca.

Unfortunately due to an increase of COVID-19 variant spread district-wide, Huntsville’s Compost Giveaway event is postponed.