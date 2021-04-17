Ontario is easing up on new police powers just a day after they were announced.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says police won’t have the right to stop you if you’re out walking or driving and asking for your home address.

Officers will only be able to stop those who they have reason to believe are taking part in an “organized public event or social gathering.”

The step back by the province comes after many police forces across Ontario said they wouldn’t be randomly stopping people and would instead be using education over enforcement.