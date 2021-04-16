The province may not be going as far as tucking you into bed with a curfew every night but they have tightened the belt with new restrictions. The stay-at-home order has been extended for an additional two weeks until at least May 20th.

Premier Doug Ford began his announcement on Friday with a stern warning, “I’ve never shied away from telling you the brutal honest truth. My friends, we are losing the battle (With COVID-19) between the variants and vaccine supply…we are on our heels, but if we dig in and remain steadfast, we can turn this around.”

Police and by-law officers will be given extra powers to enforce the emergency orders especially for people who are not at their place of residence. Police will be allowed to stop an individual and request the reason for being out of their home and ask for a home address. Police will also have the authority to stop a vehicle to ask why a person is leaving their residence. If an individual refuses they will be ticketed, Solicitor General Sylva Jones says, “they are breaking the law.”

Outdoor gatherings will be limited to members of the same household only. The rules announced today include reducing the capacity of essential retailers to 25-percent, playgrounds will be closed, golf, tennis, outdoor soccer, and basketball will be banned.

Interprovincial travel will also be restricted. The province will set up checkpoints at the Quebec and Manitoba borders and travel between them will be limited to work, medical, and the transportation of goods. Non-essential construction projects will also be shuttered. As of Monday, religious services will be capped to a maximum of 10 people.