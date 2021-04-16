Camping on Crown land prohibited

As part of the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, the provincial government is prohibiting camping on Crown land.

MNRF spokesperson Jolanta Kowalski says it’s an effort to reduce the incidence of campers being in close physical contact with each other. “That includes occupying tents or other camping structures, trailers, recreational vehicles and watercraft that’s equipped for overnight accommodation,” she outlines. “What you don’t want is the people staying in a vehicle, a trailer, a tent, whatever for a long period of time together.”

The ban is in effect until further notice.

Ontario Parks has clarified on Twitter that its parks – including Algonquin Park – remain open for day use only. Overnight camping and all roofed accommodations remain closed until further notice.

Hiking on Crown land is permitted, as long as physical distancing is in effect.

With files from Bob McIntyre