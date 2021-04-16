Ontario is asking other provinces to send nurses and other healthcare workers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage.

The Ontario government has sent a letter to all provinces and territories saying its short thousands of nurses.

The letter adds the pandemic has strained hospital capacity, particularly intensive care.

Officials estimate Ontario will be short 4,145 nurses in the hospital sector alone over the next four months.

The letter asks for another 620 health professionals, including nurses and respiratory therapists.