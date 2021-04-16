It’s a new single day record with Ontario adding close to 5,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The province reported 4,812 new cases Friday morning as new modelling and possibly stricter measures are to be announced Friday afternoon.

Seventy-one per cent of the new cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA and Ottawa.

The death toll in Ontario is now at 7,664 after another 25 people died.

The recovery rate has dropped to 88 per cent.

Over 64,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours and over 115,000 vaccines were given which sets a new record.

The province says 1,955 people are currently in the hospital with an all-time high of 701 in intensive care.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 8.2 per cent.