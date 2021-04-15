Ontario’s COVID-19 situation is “dire”, according to Associate Cheif Medical Officer Dr. Barbara Yaffe.

Dr. Yaffe pointed to the province’s staggering 36 percent jump in COVID-19 cases in its seven-day rolling average.

She said cases will probably stay this high for “the next while” and intensive care admissions will continue to rise, placing Ontario in a grim setting.

The last seven days saw the province’s two highest daily case counts ever.

Asked about rumours of a curfew being considered, Dr. Yaffe said the cabinet is consistently looking at potential measures.

She said the point isn’t to impose more restrictions, it’s making sure people are following them.

Dr. Dirk Huyer, Coordinator of Ontario’s outbreak response, said in the race between vaccines and variants, variants will clearly win this month.