Screenshot of the BIA's new site; Photo from downtownbracebridge.com

The Downtown Bracebridge Bussiness Improvement Area, or BIA, officially has a new face on the web.

The BIA’s new and improved website is a one-stop-shop for the community, tourists, and BIA business members.

The new design highlights all the great places to eat, shop, play and enjoy in the town.

BIA Administrative Coordinator Tracy Larkman said it’s been seven years since the creation of the last site, so this new site is long overdue.

The new site features a landing page for each business linked to its e-commerce site.

Some of the highlighted features of the new website include a searchable business directory, a section that focuses on things to do around Bracebridge and a members resource page.

You can check out the new site by visiting downtownbracebridge.com