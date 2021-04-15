Ontario has hit another grim milestone reporting 4,736 new cases of COVID-19.

It is the largest single-day increase in diagnoses since the pandemic began.

Seventy-three per cent of Thursday’s cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA, Ottawa and Niagara.

Another twenty-nine people have died bringing the death toll in Ontario to 7,639.

The recovery rate remains at 89 per cent.

The province reported 1,932 people are in hospital with a record high of 659 in intensive care.

Over 105,000 vaccines were given in the last 24 hours and over 65,000 tests were done.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at eight per cent.