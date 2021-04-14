Minden resident Jennifer Smith dropped a chip on a PLINKO Board and won $500,000 with the new $5 INSTANT PLINKO (Photo supplied by: OLG)

Minden local Jennifer Smith dropped a chip on a PLINKO Board at the OLG Prize Center in Toronto and won $500,000 with the new $5 INSTANT PLINKO

Jennifer, a married mother of two, said her INSTANT PLINKO ticket was a gift from her father.

The 33-year-old played her ticket and saw she had a CHIP win. “My husband and I joked, ‘Oh, Big Winner!’ When we went to the store to have it validated, everything became a blur. We were oblivious to what we won.” Smith said.

The marketing consultant said her dreams never included winning the lottery.

Jennifer plans to put her winnings away for her kids’ education, as well as share with her parents.

When it’s safe to gather again, Jennifer plans to celebrate her win with her loved ones saying “I can’t wait to have a BBQ and canoe full of beverages!”

The winning ticket was purchased at On the Spot Variety on Bobcaygeon Road in Minden.

In accordance with government-issued lockdown measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, OLG is currently limiting the number of in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to only those that require a face-to-face interview.