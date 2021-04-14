The health unit added 11 cases of COVID-19 and four recoveries in the District of Muskoka today(Wednesday).

Six cases and one recovery were reported in Huntsville pushing the town’s active case count to 16.

One case, a 45 to 64-year-old male, was added in Bracebridge, three in Gravenhurst and one case and one recovery in Muskoka lakes.

Bracebridge now stands at 11 active cases and Gravenhurst at six.

The health unit also reassigned one Simcoe case to Muskoka Lakes placing that town at six active cases.

The new cases added in Huntsville Wednesday are two minors, one male one female, an 18 to 34-year-old male, a 35 to 44-year-old female and two 45 to 64-year-olds.

As of this afternoon, 13 active cases of the virus remain in the District of Muskoka.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit administered around 3,500 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours placing the region at over 136,000 vaccines given to date.