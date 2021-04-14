In case you noticed some trees removed along Main Street last week, Huntsville Town officials say that was to accommodate the new downtown vision.

The trees also didn’t have a solid structure system underground, which impacted their growth and needed to be removed by April 15th anyways to meet bird nesting season timelines.

The town plans to plant forty new trees in soil cells, or long rectangular boxes placed underground because they allow for more control over watering and nutrient delivery.