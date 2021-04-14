As the province’s stay-at-home order continues to take effect, Huntsville Town Officials are reminding the public that Transit is for essential services only.

Passengers of Huntsville Transit are asked to limit travel for essential purposes such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care services (including getting vaccinated), for outdoor exercise, or for work that cannot be done remotely.

If you are travelling on public transit, please remember to abide by COVID-19 safety protocols including mask-wearing, physical distancing and handwashing.