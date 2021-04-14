Ontario has recorded another 4,156 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. That’s a rise in new diagnoses from Tuesday’s 3,670 new cases. Just over 79-percent of the cases were in the hotspots of the GTHA and Ottawa.

The positivity rate also dropped to 8.6-percent from a record-high 10.3-percent the day before. There were over 54,000 tests completed over the last 24 hours.

Another 28 people have died bringing the death toll from the virus to 7,610. That is the most deaths in a single day since February.

Over the past day, 3,160 cases were considered resolved with a recovery rate of just under 89-percent.

There is another record number of people in intensive care units with 16 more patients admitted yesterday for a total of 642 across the province. 20 more patients are in ICUs and are being assisted with ventilators bringing that total to 442.

Ontario reports a record high 112,817 vaccines were given in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of doses administered in Ontario so far to 3,422,974. That record comes as vaccine clinics in the GTHA hotspots paused booking appointments because of limited vaccine supply.

Yesterday, Premier Doug Ford said the province is working hard to get as many vaccines into arms as it can, but supply remains an issue.