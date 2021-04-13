Only one new case of COVID-19 was reported in the District of Muskoka today(Tuesday).

The new case, an 18 to 34-year-old male, was reported in Gravenhurst pushing the town to three active cases.

No change to active case counts was reported elsewhere with Huntsville at 11, Bracebridge at ten, Lake of Bays at eight, Muskoka Lakes at five and Georgian Bay at none.

84 new cases were reported in Simcoe pushing that county to over 1,250 active cases.

Over 10,000 vaccine doses were administered in the Simcoe Muskoka District yesterday with over 18 percent of the populations now having received one shot, and over three percent fully immunized.