Ontario is reporting over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The province added 3,670 cases on Tuesday with sixty-nine per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA and Ottawa.

Another 15 people have died in the province with the death toll now at 7,582.

The recovery rate in the province is at 89 per cent.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 10.3 per cent, the highest it has been since the pandemic began.

Over 42,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours and over 95,000 vaccines were given.