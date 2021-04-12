The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and four recoveries in the District of Muskoka over the weekend.

Eight cases were added in Huntsville pushing the town to 11 active cases and seven cases were added in Bracebridge now standing at ten active cases.

Four of the Huntsville cases 18 to 34 years old females, one is an 18 to 34-year-old male, two are 17 or younger males and one is a 45 to 64-year-old female.

In Bracebridge, three cases are 45 to 64 years old, one male and two female, three are 18 to 34 years old, two female and one male and one is a female 17 years or younger.

Six cases and two recoveries were added in Lake of Bays which now stands at eight active cases.

One case was added in both Muskoka lakes, now standing at five active cases, and Gravenhurst which stands at two active cases.

Two resolved cases were assigned to Georgian Bay which remains at no active cases.

As of Monday afternoon, 37 cases remain active district-wide in Muskoka with one being treated in Hospital in Bracebridge.

The health unit reported 371 new cases in Simcoe pushing that county up to over 1,100 active cases including 40 in hospital.

Over 5,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered by the SMDHU over the weekend pushing the district to over 122,000 doses given.