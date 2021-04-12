There have been 4,401 new diagnoses in the last 24 hours, the third time in four days there has been over 4,000 cases reported. Over 76-percent of the cases were in the hotspots around the GTHA and Ottawa.

Another 15 people have died bringing the death toll to 7,567.

With nearly 50,000 tests done in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate, the number of tests returning positive, has jumped to 9.5 percent. That is the highest positivity rate in the third wave and the second-highest since late December.

The recovery rate is at 89-percent with 2,445 people recovering over the last 24 hours.

The province is reporting a record number of 619 patients in intensive care units.