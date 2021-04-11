A new record has been set in Ontario with the province reporting 4,456 new cases of COVID-19. That tops the record set in early January when there were 4,249 cases reported but that number included 450 backlogged cases from Toronto.

Just over 75-percent of today’s cases are in the hotspots around the GTHA and Ottawa.

Another 21 people died in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 7,552.

The positivity rate, the number of tests coming back positive, also climbed to 7.7 percent with another 56,378 tests completed over the last day.

There have been 2,617 people recover in the last 24-hours with the recovery rate dropping to 89.6 percent.

Another 94,794 vaccines were administered, bringing the total number of vaccines given in Ontario to 3,139,743.