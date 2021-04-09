The local health unit added two COVID-19 cases in the District of Muskoka today(Friday) pushing the district to 16 active cases.

One case, an 18 to 34-year-old male, was reported in Huntsville which now stands at three active cases.

The other case, also an 18 to 34-year-old male, was reported in Gravenhurst making it the town’s only active case currently.

The health unit also reported that a Bracebridge local was hospitalized yesterday with COVID-19.

Bracebridge now stands at four active cases including one in hospital, Lake of Bay is at four active cases, Muskoka Lakes remains at four as well, so does Georgian Bay with no active cases.

The health unit reported 98 new cases and 39 recoveries in Simcoe placing that county at 879 active cases including 38 in hospital.

On the last day, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit administered 2,027 doses of COVID-19 vaccines placing the district at a total of over 116,000 doses given.