The Gravenhurst Public Library wants to let the public know that the provincewide Stay-At-Home Order has not changed its services.

During the four-week shutdown, the library will continue offering curbside pick-up, returns, virtual programming, and access to its Digital Library.

Returns will be accepted at the return slot 24/7, noting that returned items are quarantined before being checked in and will stay on your account for a week.

The library is asking for public health guidelines to be followed when picking up items.

That includes wearing a face covering, staying 2m from others and staying home if you are sick.