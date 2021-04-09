A new Community Market is coming to the Town of Gravenhurst this Spring season.

The new Market was started by four like-minded women and will run on Sundays from May to October at the Muskoka Drive-In from 9 am to 3 pm.

The Market is currently receiving applications from vendors looking to sell their wares with a goal of 30 vendors.

Linda Reisman, one of the organizers, said the Drive-In offers ample room to space out vendors and allow for proper COVID-19 protocols to be followed.

Additionally, the Market is looking to have one sponsored booth** for young entrepreneurs aiming to have a free space for them to get their products in front of consumers and show what incredible talent the town has to offer.