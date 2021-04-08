One student has tested positive for COVID-19 at Spruce Glen Public School in Huntsville, so the class they were a part of has been closed.

This is the third time a COVID-19 case has been confirmed at the school. The previous cases were reported on September 22nd and December 26th.

While the classroom has been closed, the school will remain open.

“A positive case at the school does not mean the individual was exposed to COVID-19 at the school,” it reads on Trillium Lakelands District School Board’s COVID-19 tracker. “They may have been exposed somewhere else in the community.”