The Town of Huntsville announced Thursday that the Municipality got a $60,000 grant for accessibility improvements at Port Sydney Beach.

The 2021 Capital Budget included funds for the project, however, accessible features can now be expanded with the Inclusive Communities Grant from the Ontario Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility.

The project will include the installation of a 50-metre-long accessible ramp and mobility mats at the beach to allow persons with disabilities and those with mobility issues easier access to the beach and water area.

A hard surface walking path will also be created from the upper parking lot to the beach area complete with a handrail and mobility mats will be installed at the waterfront.

In addition, the town will be levelling and providing ramps as required to access the shelter building, wharf and main dock.