Ontario is reporting over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for a third straight day.

The province added 3,295 cases on Thursday with sixty-nine per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA and Ottawa.

The death toll in Ontario is now at 7,494 after another 19 people died while the recovery rate is at 90 per cent.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is steady at 6.7 per cent.

Over 63,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours and over 108,000 vaccines were given which sets a new single day record.