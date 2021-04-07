The Town of Huntsville is asking for the public’s input on Huntsville’s Diggin’ Downtown.

Officials want to know how the town is doing with communication overall and signage on the detour routes so far.

The community is encouraged to share thoughts and feedback on what is working well and what could use improvement as Stage one construction continues.

The survey will remain open until April 16th.

Last week, the concrete was removed, the bridge expansion joints were replaced and scaffolding was placed in preparation for painting the swing bridge.

In addition, catch basins were installed and the removal and replacement of sanitary sewers on River Street began.

This week and next, crews will be continuing the sanitary sewer installation on River Street and preparing the south side of the swing bridge for painting.

As well, work to improve the traffic signals and advance turning movements at the intersection of West Road and Centre Street is set for tomorrow and is expected to be completed by the end of next week.

Parking will remain available at the River Mill and High Street public parking lots as well as at the RBC parking lot and throughout side streets in downtown Huntsville.

Residents are encouraged to plan their downtown trip in advance and discover parking available closest to their favourite shop, service or restaurant by using the interactive parking map on Huntsville.ca.

Pedestrian access remains open across the bridge and throughout downtown.

Businesses remain open and access will remain available throughout all construction stages.

For more information, you can visit Huntsville.ca/diggindowntown and to fill out the survey you can go to engagemuskoka.ca to find the Community or Business Surveys.