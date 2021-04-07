The local health unit added three new COVID-19 cases and one recovery to the District of Muskoka on Wednesday.

The district now stands at 16 active cases with two new cases reported in Huntsville pushing the town to three active cases.

One recovery and one new case were added in Muskoka Lakes still standing at five active cases.

Gravenhurst is back at no active cases after yesterday’s new case was re-assigned to a different health unit.

No change in case counts was reported in Georgian Bay, Bracebridge and Lake of Bays standing at one, four and one active cases respectively.

In Simcoe County, 81 new cases and 57 recoveries were added mostly from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

The health unit administered just under 2,200 vaccines in the last day pushing Simcoe Muskoka to just short of 112,000 doses given.