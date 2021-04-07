Reports: Ontario set to announce provincewide stay-at-home order

We appear to be heading for another shutdown in Ontario.

Several media reports say the Ford government will announce a stay-at-home order on Wednesday, to take effect on Thursday.

All non-essential retail stores would be closed, except for delivery and curbside pickup.

Big-box stores would only be allowed to sell groceries and pharmacy items.

The order could be in place for at least a month.

The move comes after medical experts criticized the government’s imposition of it’s “shutdown” protocol last Saturday, saying it wouldn’t be enough to stem the massive surge in COVID-19 infections.

On Tuesday, Premier Ford expressed his frustration that massive crowds were seen at urban shopping malls, despite the recommendation that Ontarians only make essential trips outside the home.