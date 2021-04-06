The local health unit added twelve cases of COVID-19 throughout the District of Muskoka over the long weekend.

One case was reported in Georgian Bay which now sits at one active case and in Muskoka Lakes, two recoveries and four new cases place it at five actives cases.

One case and one recovery were added in Gravenhurst keeping it at one active case and two new cases push Bracebridge to four active cases.

In Huntsville, one case was reported placing it at one active case and three new cases added in Lake of Bays push them up to three active cases.

The health unit administered just under 12,000 vaccines over the weekend pushing our district to a total of nearly 110,000 vaccines given.