Ontario is reporting close to 6,000 new COVID-19 cases from over the past two days.

The province recorded 3,041 cases on Sunday and 2,938 cases on Monday.

Seventy-four per cent of Monday’s cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA and Ottawa.

The province’s death toll is now at 7,450.

Over 83,000 tests were done in the last 48 hours and over 121,000 vaccines have been given since Friday.

Intensive care unit admissions are at a record high with 494 patients being treated.