Changes to Hunstville Town Services during provincial lockdown
Photo by: Brandon Piper//MyMuskokaNow
Huntsville’s Town Hall and Canada Summit Centre will be closed to the public until further notice as Ontario goes into Grey-lockdown tomorrow.
Town officials say as a result of this emergency brake, services will continue to operate in the following ways:
- Town services are available by staff through phone or email and online at huntsville.ca
- Town of Huntsville registered programming at the Canada Summit Centre will be postponed
- All Building Department services will continue contact free
- Madill Yard and Fire Halls will continue to operate with no access to the public
- Huntsville Public Library will continue to offer Library-To-Go zero contact pickup service
Huntsville COVID-19 Testing Assessment Centre hours differ over the holidays. For up-to-date hours and booking information visit huntsville.ca/covid19.