Huntsville’s Town Hall and Canada Summit Centre will be closed to the public until further notice as Ontario goes into Grey-lockdown tomorrow.

Town officials say as a result of this emergency brake, services will continue to operate in the following ways:

Town services are available by staff through phone or email and online at huntsville.ca

Town of Huntsville registered programming at the Canada Summit Centre will be postponed

All Building Department services will continue contact free

Madill Yard and Fire Halls will continue to operate with no access to the public

Huntsville Public Library will continue to offer Library-To-Go zero contact pickup service

Huntsville COVID-19 Testing Assessment Centre hours differ over the holidays. For up-to-date hours and booking information visit huntsville.ca/covid19.