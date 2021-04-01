The local health unit added two new cases and one recovery from the District of Muskoka on Thursday.

One recovery was reported from Bracebridge now standing at two active cases.

One case was reported from Muskoka Lakes which places it at three active cases and one case was reported from Gravenhurst, now standing at one active case.

That places the district at six active cases this afternoon, with the health unit reporting another 73 new cases today from Simcoe County.

The new cases are an 18 to 34-year-old male from Gravenhurst and an 18 to a 34-year-old female from Muskoka Lakes.

The health unit administered over 4,000 COVID-19 vaccines yesterday bringing Simcoe Muskoka to more than 97,000 doses given in total.