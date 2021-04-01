AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine will soon be offered in an additional 350 pharmacies throughout Ontario.

The province announced Thursday all-new locations will be offering the shot to those 55 years old and over.

The pharmacies added today bring the total number of pharmacies offering the vaccine to nearly 700 locations.

Ontario plans to push that number to nearly 1,500 by the end of this month.

Officials said some locations will begin offering the vaccine as early as Saturday.

However many of the new pharmacies were surprised to see themselves on the list; having applied to provide the shot but never hearing back from the province.

As a result, these pharmacies are experiencing a high call volume asking for the shot when they have not received any word on when or how it will be delivered to them.

Residents are advised to be patient and await updates from the pharmacies themselves.

In our region, Shoppers Drug Mart in Hunstville on King Williams Street, Rexals in Bracebridge on Highway 118 West and Gravenhurst IDA Pharmacy on Brock street are on the list.

Simcoe Muskoka’s health unit tweeted this afternoon that select pharmacies across the region are booking appointments for the AstraZeneca shot for eligible people ages 55 or older in 2021.

The health unit says if you are 55+ and wish to book an appointment for the AstraZeneca vaccine you MUST book through the pharmacy and NOT the Province’s booking site.

