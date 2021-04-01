“Pride can’t be cancelled,” Promotions for Muskoka Pride Shawn Forth says. “It’s a way of thinking, a way of being.”

Forth says this year’s event is shaping up to be much like last year’s. “We had plans in place last year, then we had to do a complete pivot when the pandemic started,” he explains. There were some physically distant events, but most activities were held virtually. Forth says they had drag performances on people’s driveways and had car parades as well. “Basically, variations of what are typical during a pride week,” he says.

This year, Forth says the issue for organizers is not knowing what restrictions the District of Muskoka will be facing come July. He says they’re hoping to be able to hold smaller-scale events along with virtual get-togethers. He adds that they’re too far out to go over complete details, so “nothing is guaranteed” but adds an event will be held this year.

Muskoka Pride also hosted the virtual Muskoka Queer Film Festival last month. It was the second year in a row the festival was held virtually.

Pride week is set to be held from July 17th to the 25th. This year will be the 13th annual running of the event. Forth says to expect more details to be released in June.

“Everyone, no matter how you identify, is welcome to attend all Muskoka Pride events,” Forth says.