Ontario is reporting over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for an eighth straight day.

The province added 2,557 new cases on Thursday with seventy-four per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA and Ottawa.

It’s the highest daily count in Ontario since late January with the death toll now at 7,389 after another 23 people died.

The recovery rate remains steady at 92 per cent.

Test positivity, the percentage of tests coming back positive, is at 4.8 per cent.

Over 62,000 tests were done in the last 24 hours and over 84,000 vaccines were given.